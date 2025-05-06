Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 16,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 712,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

