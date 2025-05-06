OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $396.17 million for the quarter.
OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.42 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. On average, analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OUT opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
