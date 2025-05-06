Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $2.46 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $171.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.73.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
