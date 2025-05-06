Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $2.46 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $171.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.