Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Down 2.2 %
Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.85.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSBD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
