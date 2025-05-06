Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Down 2.2 %

Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palmer Square Capital BDC

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield bought 4,200 shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $64,596.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,511.64. This represents a 14.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSBD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.