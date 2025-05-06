Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $31.03. Approximately 24,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 35,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

About Pan Pacific International

(Get Free Report)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.