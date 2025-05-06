Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 87,002 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,293,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PARR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $809.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

