Paramount Global (PARAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. On average, analysts expect Paramount Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of PARAA stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. Paramount Global has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
