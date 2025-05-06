Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,316,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 600.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,546,000 after buying an additional 245,376 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.