PENN Entertainment (PENN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect PENN Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.