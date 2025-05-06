Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $106.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.93.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 35.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pentair has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

