Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) vs. Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Financial Contrast

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Under Armour shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Under Armour and Perfect Moment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 3 14 4 0 2.05 Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Under Armour currently has a consensus price target of $8.18, indicating a potential upside of 38.67%. Perfect Moment has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 631.71%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Under Armour.

Under Armour has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perfect Moment has a beta of -3.22, meaning that its share price is 422% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and Perfect Moment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour -2.39% 11.03% 4.67% Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Under Armour and Perfect Moment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $5.32 billion 0.48 $232.04 million ($0.29) -20.34 Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.64 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.63

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Under Armour is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perfect Moment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Under Armour beats Perfect Moment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and socks; and engages in brand licensing, digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business activities. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

