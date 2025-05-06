Pinterest (PINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $848.49 million for the quarter. Pinterest has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $45.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,828,392. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pinterest stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

