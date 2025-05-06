Pitney Bowes (PBI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $498.99 million for the quarter. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

NYSE:PBI opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -21.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,650.35. This trade represents a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $5,182,513.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,529.72. This represents a 45.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,941,529 shares of company stock worth $19,517,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

