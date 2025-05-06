Post (POST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect Post to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Post Stock Performance

Post stock opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.50. Post has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at Post

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,835. The trade was a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,866.50. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

About Post

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

