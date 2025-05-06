Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Now – May 4th

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, and Oracle are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories held by a production‐oriented firm at various stages of its process—raw materials awaiting use, work in progress on the factory floor, and finished goods ready for sale. By carrying these stocks, a manufacturer can smooth out production schedules, guard against supply-chain disruptions and meet customer demand without delay. Properly balancing these inventories is key to minimizing holding costs while ensuring operational continuity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $6.49 on Friday, reaching $179.21. 21,671,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,862,342. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $929.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $106.20. 16,574,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $459.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $5.28 on Friday, hitting $150.77. 11,338,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,444,493. The company has a market cap of $421.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.82. Oracle has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

