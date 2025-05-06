Promising Social Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 4th

Get alerts:

Shopify, Vertiv, and GoDaddy are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating online platforms that facilitate social networking, content sharing, and digital interaction (for example, Meta Platforms, Twitter/X, or Snap). Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential—and risks—associated with user engagement, advertising revenue, and evolving digital trends in social media. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.25. 11,137,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,313,546. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $95.01. 9,123,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,585. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.84.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $16.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,902. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $124.83 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.13.

