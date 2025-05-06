PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 21,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 47,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.
