PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.15.

PTC Stock Up 0.8 %

PTC opened at $161.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average of $175.08. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in PTC by 153.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

