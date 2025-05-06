Q1 Earnings Estimate for Air Canada Issued By Stifel Canada

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Canada to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

ACDVF stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 80.37%.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

