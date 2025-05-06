Q1 Earnings Estimate for Interfor Issued By Raymond James

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Interfor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interfor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

TSE:IFP opened at C$13.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$709.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.54. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$12.84 and a 52 week high of C$21.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.92.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.95 per share, with a total value of C$50,820.14. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

