Q1 Earnings Estimate for PARA Issued By Barrington Research

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PARA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,040,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,242,000 after acquiring an additional 761,561 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Paramount Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,413,000 after buying an additional 1,119,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,731,000 after buying an additional 724,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,663,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,384,000 after buying an additional 460,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

