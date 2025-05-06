Q1 Earnings Estimate for WWW Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WWW. Baird R W raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

WWW opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

