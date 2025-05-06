Q1 Earnings Forecast for AMC Entertainment Issued By Wedbush

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price objective (down from $2.80) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital set a $3.25 target price on AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $2.65 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 831.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

