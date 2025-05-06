Q2 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

