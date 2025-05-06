Q2 Earnings Forecast for AXIS Capital Issued By Roth Capital

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $99.51 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $199,999,959.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at $224,786,435.50. This represents a 47.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $88,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,147,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,893,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $37,775,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

