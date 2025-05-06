Q2 Earnings Forecast for BLDR Issued By DA Davidson

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $111.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day moving average is $150.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after buying an additional 740,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,898,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after purchasing an additional 623,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,753,000 after buying an additional 285,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

