Q2 EPS Estimate for Toromont Industries Reduced by Analyst

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TIH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Toromont Industries from C$134.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$133.50 to C$128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.63.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$108.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$114.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$116.81. The company has a market cap of C$8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$107.32 and a 12-month high of C$134.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

In other news, Director Frederick James Mifflin purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,025.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total transaction of C$606,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,204,504. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

