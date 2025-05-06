Q2 EPS Estimates for Larimar Therapeutics Lowered by Wedbush

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04).
Shares of LRMR opened at $2.69 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $172.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.93.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.
