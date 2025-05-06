Q2 EPS Forecast for Cheesecake Factory Decreased by Analyst

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. This trade represents a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,131,162.76. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,401,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $6,513,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

