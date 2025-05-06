Q3 Earnings Estimate for Ashland Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Ashland in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.79 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. Ashland has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after buying an additional 66,530 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Ashland by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,860,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,409,000 after acquiring an additional 212,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ashland by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,423,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ashland by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,583,000 after purchasing an additional 208,320 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 33.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,383,000 after purchasing an additional 569,740 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

