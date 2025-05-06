Q3 Earnings Forecast for TEGNA Issued By Barrington Research

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TEGNA in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TGNA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TGNA opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. TEGNA has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.31.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in TEGNA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

