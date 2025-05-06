Q3 EPS Forecast for Toromont Industries Reduced by Analyst

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$134.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.50 to C$128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.63.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$108.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$114.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$116.81. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$107.32 and a twelve month high of C$134.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.00, for a total transaction of C$575,000.00. Also, Director Frederick James Mifflin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.05 per share, with a total value of C$55,025.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,504. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

