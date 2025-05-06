Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Radius Recycling Stock Performance
RDUS stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $829.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Recycling has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $642.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Recycling will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Recycling
About Radius Recycling
Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
