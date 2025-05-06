Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 785.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 454,699 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ DJT opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Trump Media & Technology Group Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
