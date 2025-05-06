Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 785.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 454,699 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DJT opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trump Media & Technology Group Profile

In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,014.73. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.