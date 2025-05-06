Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $875,000 in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Valaris by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Valaris Trading Down 1.4 %

VAL stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.87 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

