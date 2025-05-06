Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

