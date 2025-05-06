Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Get BRP alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOOO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in BRP by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.17.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.1508 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on BRP from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOOO

BRP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.