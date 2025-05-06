Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,754 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Rayonier worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,372,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rayonier by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,107,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,101,000 after purchasing an additional 170,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,958,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

