Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coterra Energy (CTRA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) recently:

4/29/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Coterra Energy was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/11/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 58.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,147,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,753 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Coterra Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 341,180 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

