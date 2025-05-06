Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Position Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Redwood Trust worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 61,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of RWT opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $793.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.45. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.27%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

