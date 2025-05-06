Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lantern Pharma were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LTRN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, BIOS Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,853,000. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lantern Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

