Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 71,700 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bitcoin Depot were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 29,524 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $42,514.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,752 shares in the company, valued at $273,242.88. This trade represents a 13.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.25). Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 488.33%. The firm had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.70 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Bitcoin Depot Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Featured Stories

