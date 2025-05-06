Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 43,500 European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Price Performance

Shares of EWCZ opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on European Wax Center from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

