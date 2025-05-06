Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 111,596 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 72.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 62,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 45.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 478,560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 736,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $808.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad acquired 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,257.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,257.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDM

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.