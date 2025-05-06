Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Apple Q3 Earnings

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $170.62 price target (up previously from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 241,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

