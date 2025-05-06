Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canfor Q1 Earnings

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Canfor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.33.

Canfor Stock Performance

TSE:CFP opened at C$13.44 on Monday. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$12.60 and a 52 week high of C$18.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.08.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.