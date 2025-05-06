Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:GFL Q2 Earnings

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 2.3 %

GFL stock opened at C$71.20 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$41.90 and a one year high of C$71.82. The firm has a market cap of C$27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -5.25%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.