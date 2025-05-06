Reviewing IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) & Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) and Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get IAC alerts:

Volatility & Risk

IAC has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolve AI has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Rezolve AI shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of IAC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.7% of Rezolve AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -14.18% -7.98% -5.24% Rezolve AI N/A N/A -12.01%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares IAC and Rezolve AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IAC and Rezolve AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 2 11 0 2.85 Rezolve AI 0 0 6 2 3.25

IAC presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.56%. Rezolve AI has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.36%. Given Rezolve AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rezolve AI is more favorable than IAC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAC and Rezolve AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $3.81 billion 0.72 -$539.90 million ($6.52) -5.42 Rezolve AI $187,788.00 2,340.04 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Rezolve AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAC.

Summary

Rezolve AI beats IAC on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rezolve AI

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap. The company enables retailers, brands, and manufacturers to create dynamic connections with consumers across mobile and desktop devices. Rezolve Ai was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.