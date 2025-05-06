Reviewing Metagenomi (MGX) & Its Peers

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) is one of 300 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Metagenomi to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Metagenomi has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metagenomi’s competitors have a beta of -4.50, meaning that their average stock price is 550% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metagenomi and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metagenomi $52.30 million -$68.25 million -0.60 Metagenomi Competitors $575.37 million -$70.96 million -1.97

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Metagenomi’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Metagenomi. Metagenomi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metagenomi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metagenomi -134.27% -43.23% -18.86% Metagenomi Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Metagenomi and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metagenomi 0 0 4 0 3.00 Metagenomi Competitors 1980 5478 14091 306 2.58

Metagenomi currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 839.49%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 115.35%. Given Metagenomi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Metagenomi is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Metagenomi beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Metagenomi Company Profile

Metagenomi, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases. It has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with ModernaTX, Inc. focusing on new genome editing system for in vivo human therapeutic applications; a development, option, and license agreement with Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize gene edited T-cell receptor-based therapeutic products in the field of treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of human cancer; and a collaboration and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize investigational medicines using genome editing technologies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Emeryville, California.

