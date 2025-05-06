Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.67) per share and revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. On average, analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RYTM opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $3,861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,247.60. This represents a 65.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 794 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $45,662.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345.06. This trade represents a 99.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,733 shares of company stock worth $8,492,699 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

